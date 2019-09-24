Mazie Hirono on Trump, Ukraine: ‘There Is Evidence’ for Impeachment

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) on Tuesday weighed in on the stronger possibility of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump following the report that President Donald Trump repeatedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and his business dealings.

Hirono on CNN’s “New Day” said there is sufficient “concrete evidence” to start an impeachment inquiry, adding it is different now that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is telling members of Congress the Ukraine report could bring about a new set of investigations.

“First, there needs to be an inquiry,” Hirono told host John Berman. “That’s why I’ve called for an impeachment inquiry or impeachment process. That’s different from impeachment in my view. First, you have to get the evidence, and then you decide whether or not you’re going to go ahead with impeachment proceedings after that.”

She continued, “I think there is more concrete evidence, and even if the president didn’t say, ‘Hey, by the way, leader of the Ukraine, you know, I’m holding back money so I’ll release it if you investigate Biden, my opponent, possible opponent.’ You know, you don’t have to have the president actually say that. The president knows that his conversations are monitored, but one should be able to connect the dots, and I think there is evidence.”

