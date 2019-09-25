Dem Intel Rep. Quigley: Whistleblower Complaint Is ‘Deeply Disturbing’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Intelligence Committee member Mike Quigley (D-IL) stated that the whistleblower complaint about President Trump and Ukraine is “deeply disturbing.”

Quigley stated, “I will tell people that it is deeply disturbing. It reinforces the concerns that — what we’ve previously learned, and I think it is a blueprint for what we still need to know. It lays out exactly what Congress needs to investigate.”

