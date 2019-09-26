FNC’s Tucker Carlson Mocks Shep Smith After He Defends Fox News Legal Analyst Napolitano

Wednesday night on Fox News Chanel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson mocked his colleague anchor Shepard Smith after he defended legal analyst Andrew Napolitano over his opinion that President Donald Trump committed a crime during his interactions with the president of Ukraine.

Tuesday night on Tucker’s show former federal prosecutor, Joseph diGenova called Andrew Napolitano a “fool.”

Wednesday afternoon on his show Smith said, “Attacking our colleague, who’s here to offer legal assessments on our air, in our work home, is repugnant.”

On his show, Carlson said, “Well apparently our daytime host, who hosted Judge Napolitano, was watching last night and was outraged by what you said and quite ironically called you partisan.”

After airing a clip of Smith’s statement, Carlson said, “Repugnant! Not clear if that was you or me but someone was repugnant.”

Carlson added, “Unlike maybe some daytime hosts, I’m not very partisan. It was a sincere question. Was it a crime or not?”

DiGenova said, “Absolutely not.”

