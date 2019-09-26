Kamala Harris: Desperate, Lawlessness Trump ‘Is Scared’ He Will Lose in 2020

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “scared because he knows that he is going to be defeated in this election.”

Harris said, “Here’s how I feel about it. Donald Trump, even when he was running for office, told us who he is. He told us ‘if I shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue, I will get away with it.’ He’s a lawless president, he literally is. He believes, obviously, he’s above the law, he’s beyond reproach, that he can do anything and get away with anything. And this is yet another and serious examples about this fact, and it’s outrageous. It is outrageous that on top of everything else, on top of everything Bob Mueller told us in that investigation, that he’s on the phone with yet again a foreign government attempting to influence the election for the president of the United States, and in that process not only understanding that the job of commander-in-chief of the United States of America should be to defend and protect us against all enemies foreign and domestic. But this president, Donald Trump, does not understand his job and frankly this is why for so many reasons that the process of impeachment should begin.”

She added, “The guy is scared because he knows that he is going to be defeated in this election. He is desperate, and so his natural behavior that is about lawlessness, it has now blossomed into having a conversation with a foreign head of state in front of many people who have taken an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States, where he is bartering U.S. aid to support a democracy over what he wants in terms of an investigation into one of his political rivals. He’s no better than any other dictator when it comes to using the resources of the people and in the name of the people for self aggrandizement and for benefit, personal benefit.”

