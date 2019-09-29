Adam Schiff: Trump Is ‘Issuing Threats’ Against the Whistleblower

On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said the “whistleblower” will testify soon.

However, he said there was worry about his own security “with the president issuing threats.”

When asked when whistleblower will testify in the House, Schiff said, “I hope very soon. All that needs to be done at this point is to make sure that the attorneys that represent the whistleblower get the clearances that they need to be able to accompany the whistleblower to testimony and that we figure out the logistics to make sure that we protect the identity of the whistleblower. That’s our paramount concern here. This whistleblower has done obviously a cardinal service to the country by exposing wrongdoing of the most serious kind, a breach of the president’s duty to the country that endangers our security. He’s got to be worried about his own security right now with the president issuing threats like he did the other day.”

He added, “The president has suggested that people like this whistleblower should be treated the way that we used to treat spies and traitors. We used to execute spies traitors. There’s no messing around here. What’s more, we want to protect this whistleblower, but we also want to encourage others that are aware of this wrongdoing or other wrongdoing to come forward. that’s a vital interest of ours as well.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN