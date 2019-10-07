Mark Sanford: ‘Impeachment’s Going Nowhere’

During a Monday interview on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” 2020 GOP presidential candidate former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) discussed impeachment as House Democrats move towards an impeachment inquiry.

Sanford argued impeachment is “not going anywhere” in the Senate and impeachment would “eliminate” the presidential election process every four years while also putting the country through some unnecessary “back and forth.”

“I was in a debate yesterday with Joe Walsh, he’s one of my primary competitors, and my primary competitors are saying, you know, the president is treasonous, let’s shoot him. I mean, crazy stuff. And I’ve said, ‘Look, I don’t know what you’re after. If you are after an impeachment merit badge, you may get it but it’s not going anywhere in the Senate. And if you want to condemn the action, if that can be proven there was wrongdoing there, then censure it.'”

“But impeachment’s going nowhere,” he continued, emphasizing that “mathematically” impeachment will not make it through the Senate.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent