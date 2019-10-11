Graham: Gowdy Is ‘Smart Lawyer, But It Won’t Matter if the President Won’t Listen’

During an interview with Fox News Radio on Friday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised Trump legal team member and former Representative Trey Gowdy (R-SC), but cautioned that “it won’t matter if the president won’t listen to him.”

Graham said, “He’s a smart lawyer, but it won’t matter if the president won’t listen to him. Here’s the argument I would be making right now: What’s going on in the House, you’re shutting out Republicans in an impeachment process.”

Graham later added, “Well, the president, in many ways, is his own best defender. In many ways, he’s his own worst enemy.”

