Judge Jeanine: CIA ‘Attempting a Coup Against the United States President’

During Friday’s “Fox & Friends,” network host Jeanine Pirro weighed in on the anonymous whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump over his phonecall with Ukraine’s president.

Pirro said the whistleblower wanting to testify against Trump in writing behind closed doors is further evidence of the CIA “attempting a coup against” Trump, questioning why the whistleblower wants to remain anonymous.

“Who is this guy?” Pirro asked. “Number one, he is a CIA person, OK? What we’re experiencing right now is the CIA, an intelligence agency, attempting a coup against the United States president. And that is what is going on here. This is intelligence agencies trying to take out a president.”

She continued, “The bottom line is, who is he afraid of? They always try to make themselves victims. Everybody’s a victim. You know, I was a prosecutor for 150 years. Every criminal I ever tried was a victim. You’re not a victim. You need to come out. You know, Barack Obama, I was just reading this morning, he fired whistleblowers. Now in this administration, we’re not even entitled to know who they are.”

Pirro went on to slam the whistleblower, describing the complaint as “nothing more than hearsay.”

“The best evidence is the transcript,” she declared. “The president was open, he was willing and transparent.”

