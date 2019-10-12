Watch: SNL Reenacts CNN’s LGBTQ Issues Presidential Town Hall

Last week’s LGBTQ issues town hall hosted by CNN may have been even too much for the cast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

This week’s episode poked fun at CNN and the 2020 Democratic presidential field that participated in it.

Alex Moffat as CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Kate McKinnon as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Woody Harrelson as former Vice President Joe Biden were among those featured in the skit.

