Hillary Clinton: Trump ‘Is Trying’ to ‘Rig’ 2020 Election So He Can’t Be Forced Out of Power

During an interview Tuesday on the “Campaign HQ” podcast with Barack Obama’s former campaign manager David Plouffe, former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump was “trying” to “rig” the 2020 presidential election like an authoritarian.

On foreign inference in the 2016 presidential election, Clinton said, “Since it worked for them, why would they quit.”

She continued, “There is this bizarre adulation Trump has for dictators and authoritarians. He dreams of being able to order people to do things and make them do it. He has no democratic instincts, really. I saw that when I was secretary of state and traveled to 112 countries. One of our big problems were people who got themselves elected and then became authoritarian. And then did everything they could to rig the elections, everything they could to make sure they could never be forced out of power. That is his game plan. That is what he is trying to achieve.”

