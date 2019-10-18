WH Press Secretary Grisham: Dems Have Been ‘Throwing Temper Tantrum After Temper Tantrum’ to Undo 2016 Election

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Friday’s “Fox & Friends” addressed the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, saying Democrats have been “throwing temper tantrum after temper tantrum” since President Donald Trump took office trying to “undo” the 2016 election.

“It’s comical. … I was with the president on the campaign of course and then watching since the day we took office they have been throwing temper tantrum after temper tantrum, trying to und0 — and really it’s only gaining momentum,” Grisham advised. “And the people of this country know what the Dems are doing; they’re tired of it.”

Grisham said Trump has “no problem” putting what is going on in Washington, D.C. behind him while doing a rally in Dallas, TX because he is used to the “noise” from Democrats.

“He’s got no problem with continuing to work on behalf of the American people talking about all that he’s doing for the American people, and the rest in Washington is just noise. It’s just the Dems doing what they do,” she added.

