Dem Sen. Coons on Trump, Biden: ‘Not a Fair Comparison’

During a Monday interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) discussed his favorite 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

Host Joe Scarborough asked Coons if the former vice president’s son, Hunter, should have been involved with Ukraine despite having no experience while Joe Biden was working to clean the country up.

“Well, let’s be clear. Everyone who has looked at the facts of these allegations has concluded that Joe Biden did nothing wrong,” Coons advised.

Coons then said there is no “comparison” between the allegations of Biden’s wrongdoing with Ukraine and President Donald Trump allegedly asking Ukraine’s president for dirt on Biden in a quid pro quo.

“Hunter has spoken directly to this recently in a national television interview where I thought he was remarkably forthcoming and has expressed regret about the ways in which this has become a distraction in his father’s campaign for president of the United States. I think to make a comparison between the two, between Trump and Biden and the way they’ve conducted themselves, it’s not a fair comparison,” he added.

Both Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski also agreed with Coons, saying there was “no comparison.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent