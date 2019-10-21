GOP Rep. Rooney: ‘Fine’ to Have the Impeachment Inquiry – I Want Bolton to Testify

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Representative Francis Rooney (R-FL) stated that it is “fine” for the House to have its impeachment inquiry, and he wants to hear from former National Security Adviser Ambassador John Bolton.

Rooney said, “I think it’s fine to have the inquiry. I haven’t heard anything yet that would tell me that we should impeach the president of the United States. But I’m very interested in hearing the rest of the testimony, particularly Bill Taylor this week, and hopefully, at some point, Ambassador Bolton.”

