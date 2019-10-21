MSNBC’s Wallace Rips Pompeo Sunday Show Hit: ‘Worst Television Appearance by Executive Branch Official I’ve Ever Seen’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace laughed at Secretary of State Pompeo’s Sunday appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

Wallace laughed as she said, “I was a communications director for the White House that didn’t get a lot of points for communicating. That was the worst appearance by an executive branch official I’ve ever seen in my career.”

She added, “What’s he hiding?… The witnesses all worked for that guy. What is he distancing himself from? Either he was the most incompetent and detached secretary of state in the nation’s history, had no idea that everyone that worked at the State Department was hair on fire alarmed and concerned about the corruption being carried out by Rudy Giuliani or he was part of it. That’s it. Those are Pompeo’s only paths.”

