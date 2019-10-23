Thune: Picture Emerging from Taylor Testimony ‘Not a Good One’

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) stated that, based on the reporting he has seen, the picture emerging from acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor’s testimony is “not a good one.”

Thune said, “The picture coming out of it, based on the reporting that we’ve seen is — yeah, I would say is not a good one.”

Thune also stated, “I think that whatever he said in private, it ought to be done in public.”

