Anita Hill: I’m ‘Ready to Hold Joe Biden Accountable’

During CNN’s CITIZEN forum held Thursday, Anita Hill, who accused Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment during his confirmation hearings in 1991, said she was ready to hold former Vice President Joe Biden “accountable” for how he ran the confirmation hearings as the committee chairman.

Christiane Amanpour asked if she was ready to forgive former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hill said, “I’m ready to move on, but I am also ready to hold Joe Biden accountable.”

She added, “Accountability means acknowledging your role in the problem and the harm that was caused, acknowledging that you have culpability part of it, giving me clear information that you have made a change and you are going to do something to make us all better off around gender discrimination. I expect that no only form Joe Biden but I expect that from every candidate, regardless of their gender.”

