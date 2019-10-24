Biden: My Kids Won’t Have White House Offices or Sit in on Cabinet Meetings

Biden tells us it’s “improper” that POTUS allows his family to hold senior roles in his administration. “My children are not going to have offices in the White House. My children are not going to sit in on Cabinet meetings.“ Our full interview airs Sunday on @60minutes pic.twitter.com/QAc3OopAib

During a portion of an interview with CBS released on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden vowed that his children won’t have offices in the White House or sit in on Cabinet meetings.

Biden stated, “[I]f I’m president — get elected president, my children are not going to have offices in the White House. My children are not going to sit in on Cabinet meetings.”

Biden added that the Trump children have “improper” roles in the administration and stated that the presidents’ relatives shouldn’t be involved in things they don’t know about.

(h/t Johnny Verhovek)

