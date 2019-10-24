GOP Rep. Gaetz: ‘Sickening’ That Dems Attack Us for Being ‘White Men’

On Thursday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) responded on “MSNBC Live” to a clip of Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) referring to him and the group of House GOP members that shut down a House Intelligence Committee hearing the previous day by entering the room where committee members were questioning the Defense Department’s Laura Cooper as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Gaetz slammed Speier’s comments, which echoed remarks made by CNN analysts on Thursday, saying it is continued “identity politics from the left” that they use in their arguments.

“What does the fact that we are white men have to do with our desire to represent the millions of constituents we serve?” Gaetz asked. “I was deeply offended by that.”

“When Jackie Speier walks in a room I don’t sit there and say, you know, a white woman came in or when someone of a different race or ethnicity comes in,” he continued. “This is the type of identity politics from the left that seems to permeate any substantive or procedural argument that they make. And it’s sickening to me that that is how we would be thought of. The people we serve are diverse and … it’s really kind of sickening.”

