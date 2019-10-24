Scarborough: We’ll Be ‘Absolutely Fascinated’ When We Figure Out What Putin Has on Trump

Thursday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough weighed in on network contributor Donny Deutsch’s assertion that President Donald Trump is “owned” by Russian President Vladimir Putin because he has been “laundering money for him as a criminal organization for the last 30 years.”

Scarborough acknowledged that Trump laundering money for Putin is merely speculation, but he said everyone will be “absolutely fascinated” when it is finally figured out what Putin has on Trump that has resulted in his foreign policy benefitting Russia.

“I think we all will be absolutely fascinated when we finally figure out what Vladimir Putin has on Donald Trump, and why Donald Trump has surrendered the Middle East, helped ISIS, helped Iran, helped Russia, helped Turkey, helped all of our enemies and betrayed all of our allies. You know, a lot of people think that … he has compromising pictures or something happened in a hotel in Russia years ago. No. It goes back to money. It’s always about money,” Scarborough outlined.

