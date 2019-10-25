GOP Rep. Ratcliffe: Obama Administration Used the DOJ to Go After Its Enemies

Friday in the wake of The New York Times report that the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) review into the origins of its Trump-Russia probe has turned into a criminal investigation, Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) accused the Barack Obama administration of utilizing the Department of Justice to go after its enemies.

The New York Times report stated President Donald Trump used the DOJ to go after his enemies, but Ratcliffe told “Fox & Friends” it was the administration prior to Trump.

“The Department of Justice was used to go after enemies, but it was in the prior administration,” Ratcliffe advised. “That’s what the focus of this is. All of these things, all of these questions began to occur before Donald Trump was ever elected president, when he was candidate Trump. And so, the things that we are looking at took place and can be verified before Donald Trump ever put his hand on the Bible and became our president.”

