Dem Rep Khanna: Trump’s Rhetoric on al-Baghdadi’s Death Helping ‘al-Qaeda and ISIS Recruit’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D- CA) said President Donald Trump should “tone down” his rhetoric about the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi because it could be used “to help al-Qaeda and ISIS recruit.”

Khanna said, “I give the president credit for ordering the operation. I don’t give him credit for then saying our troops should be taking Syrian oil, and going and bragging and calling — making a mockery of how Baghdadi was killed because I think that’s just going to help al-Qaeda and ISIS recruit. But sure, he ordered the operation. It was a successful operation. Every American should cheer for that.”

He added, “I hope he will tone down the rhetoric. There is no reason to gloat over it and insult Baghdadi and let that video be a recruiting tool for ISIS and al-Qaeda.

