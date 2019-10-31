Gaetz: Katie Hill Sacrificed ‘on the Altar of Political Correctness’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) defended former Representative Katie Hill (D-CA) and stated that he didn’t understand why the left didn’t stand up for her and there is an element on the left that is “willing to sacrifice people like Katie Hill or Al Franken on the altar of political correctness so that they can preserve the sharpest dagger for Republicans that they don’t like.”

Gaetz said, “I think it’s a different standard by generation. This is an issue where a lot of millennials, I think, sympathize with Katie Hill. Because a lot of young people who grew up with a smartphone in their hands, took pictures, sent them, shared messages and materials that are now recoverable later in life. Katie Hill’s problem is not with Donald Trump. … Her ire should be directed at her fellow Democrats. You know, Katie’s a California Democrat, the only thing worse for a California Democrat than not having a single of your own colleagues defend you, I guess is having only me defend you. But I don’t know why the woke left wouldn’t stand up for our colleague, our coworker, when the only person complaining, the only aggrieved party, was Katie Hill’s ex, who is releasing information to try to ruin her life.”

He added, “I think that there is a dynamic on the left where they want to be able to weaponize the #MeToo movement so badly against Republicans that they’re willing to sacrifice people like Katie Hill or Al Franken on the altar of political correctness so that they can preserve the sharpest dagger for Republicans that they don’t like.”

