Hillary: Trump Could Have Told Turkey, We’re Removing Troops, ‘What Do You Have on Joe Biden?’

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stated that, “for all we know,” President Trump could have told Turkish President Erdogan, “we’re going to take our troops out. What do you have on Joe Biden?”

Hillary stated, [relevant remarks begin around 17:50] “I don’t think his real philosophy is America first. I think it’s Trump first. … And perhaps he impulsively decided that bringing our troops home was good for him politically, and that seems to be how he is justifying it.”

Hillary continued that Trump could have worked to find a solution to withdraw troops while still protecting the Kurds, “instead of just waking up and walking to the South Lawn of the White House and saying, we’re bringing all our troops home, and I’ve talked to President Erdogan. And since we don’t know what he says on these calls, for all we know, it could be, hey, President Erdogan, we’re going to take our troops out. What do you have on Joe Biden? We don’t know.”

