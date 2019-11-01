Dem Rep. Wasserman Schultz: ‘Ken Cuccinelli Has Advanced a White Supremacist Ideology’

During Friday’s “New Day” on CNN, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) doubled down on her assertion that acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli is pursuing a “heinous white supremacist ideology.”

Wasserman Schultz said she does not regret using her position on the Oversight Committee to call out Cuccinelli when CNN’s Jim Sciutto asked if she stands by her accusation.

“What I stand by is that Ken Cuccinelli is the tip of the spear of the president’s immigration policy that has persecuted and gone after people of color since day one of his presidency and that, yes, I used my ability as a member of the Oversight Committee to call that out and to insist, rightfully so, that Ken Cuccinelli has advanced a white supremacist ideology that I think is a thread through the president’s immigration policy,” stated Wasserman Schultz.

She added, “I had an opportunity to call it out, and I did, and I don’t regret it.”

