Scaramucci: Trump Is Like Jim Jones — Unfortunately GOP Is Drinking Kool-Aid Punch

During an interview on Monday’s with Yahoo! Finance, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said he was disappointed Republican lawmakers have not turned on President Donald Trump yet because he believed Trump is like cult leader Jim Jones.

Discussing the poll average in favor of impeachment being at forty-nine percent, Scaramucci said, “When it’s 60 [percent], the Republicans will cut and run. It’s a shame to be candid with you when you talk to these people privately … when you talk to elected Republicans privately, they can’t stand the president they know the president is a lawless person and basically a criminal and so they are just afraid of him. Unfortunately, political expediency is ruling the roost as opposed to patriotism. And that is a sad part of where we are in the state of affairs in the United States right now.”

He added, “You have to be a hundred percent loyal to him like he is David Koresh or Jim Jones from the Jonestown Kool-Aid punch. If you are not a hundred percent loyal to him, he flips out.”

