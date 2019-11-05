Dem Rep. Espaillat: Sondland’s Revised Testimony Is ‘a Smoking Gun’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) stated that U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland’s revised testimony is “a smoking gun.”

Espaillat said, “I believe that it’s a smoking gun. I think that Sondland is a credible witness. He’s someone that has been in communications with the president back and forth. He amended his testimony. I was in the room when he testified before the committee. … And I questioned him. And then he came back yesterday, and he amended his testimony to reflect that, in fact, he did have communications with the Ukrainians about military aid.”

