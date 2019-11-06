GOP Sen. Barrasso: ‘Whistleblower’ Must Testify Before Congress

Tuesday, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) told Fox News Channel’s Shannon Bream the so-called whistleblower should appear before Congress to testify under oath for the sakes of transparency and due process.

The Wyoming Republican dismissed the acceptability of the whistleblower giving a written response to Congress.

“We have laws to protect whistleblowers,” Barrasso said. “I think it’s an important law to have. Whistleblowers have helped in many ways. Taxpayers saved hundreds of millions of dollars. But with regard to impeachment, let us be very clear. This is a partisan impeachment. There’s no precedent for this in the history of the United States. And with regard to a whistleblower, this individual, whoever he or she may be, I think must, in terms of due process, in terms of transparency, make themselves available to Congress, to the president’s team, testify in person, under oath, so people can assess the credibility of the individual, the believability of the individual. This is not something that can be done hiding behind a lawyer and only done by emails.”

