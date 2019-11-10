Ron Johnson: Testimony from White House Officials Contradicting Trump ‘Just Their Impression’

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) argued the testimony from current and former White House officials that contradicted President Donald Trump was “just their impression.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “A lot of the people who have testified as we learned this week and these are not anti-Trumpers who either work for President Trump right now or have worked for President Trump — they have testified that they came to see that when people talked about corruption, they meant Biden. That is what it actually meant. People, whether it is Gordon Sondland or Fiona Hill or Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, one after the other understood your point of view from oh, for the president to pose corruption in Ukraine and who wouldn’t oppose corruption but in actuality they came to see, and I think Fiona Hill used the term this is code— that this was actually code for investigate the Bidens.”

Johnson said, “Well again, that’s their impression. I’ve never heard the president say, ‘I want to dig up dirt on a potential 2020 opponent.’ What I’ve always heard was the president was consistently concerned about is what happened in 2016.”

