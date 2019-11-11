Biden on Deported Veterans: ‘Bring Them Back’

Asked how he planned to help veterans who were deported to their native country, former Vice President Joe Biden said he would "bring them back." #CNNTownHall https://t.co/uYI1D3USQP pic.twitter.com/HOgsPoJ5D8

During a town hall on CNN on Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that he would bring veterans who were deported to their native countries after serving back to the United States.

Biden was asked how he would “help veterans who served honorably, but then were deported back to their native country?”

Biden responded, “Bring them back. … It’s outrageous what they did, outrageous what the president did.”

He continued by discussing swearing in soldiers who weren’t U.S. citizens before stating, “We are a country of immigrants, and they served, and they should be treated the same way.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett