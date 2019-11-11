Mo Brooks: ‘Whistleblower’ a Spy Acting on Behalf of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden

During an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN on Monday, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) gave his thoughts on a claim made by former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley alleging then-White House chief of staff John Kelly and then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sought to undermine the will of President Donald Trump.

Brooks chalked the saga up to “palace intrigue,” which he said was common in presidential administrations, particularly in the Trump administration, given the variety of worldviews Trump has brought into the White House.

However, Brooks said where the real threat lies is in “people like” the so-called whistleblower, who Brooks deemed to be a spy for Democrats.

“It becomes a real problem when you have people like the whistleblower, who is, in fact, a spy in my judgment,” Brooks said. “And he was a spy on behalf of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden and who knows whom else. And I suspect he went into the White House knowing he was going to spy and he was going to try to undermine the president of the United States as best he could. Now when you have someone of that nature, that is a real problem.”

“And to me, we need to look long and hard at this whistleblower, and there ought to be a determination as to whether he should be fired if he violated any laws that relate to the confidentiality of communications between the president of the United States, on the one hand, and the president of the Ukraine on the other, because his doing what he did as a spy on behalf of the Democrats, has created a significant amount of friction between the United States of America, Ukraine and who knows who else,” he added.

