FNC’s Chris Wallace: Taylor Testimony ‘Very Damaging to the President’

During Wednesday’s impeachment inquiry coverage on Fox News, network anchor Chris Wallace called former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor’s testimony “very damaging to the president.”

Wallace said, “I think that William Taylor was a very impressive witness and was very damaging to the president. He took very copious notes at almost every conversation. When he put quotes in his opening statement, he said those were direct quotes from what was said.”

He added, “It also doesn’t hurt that he has a voice like Edward R. Murrow. So he is a pretty impressive presence up there. I think very nonpolitical. He went out of his way to talk about what he knew, what he was specifically testament to. The only thing he talked about was a strong feeling that it was in the U.S. national security interests to support Ukraine in the fight against Russia. But he certainly wasn’t taking any partisan position.”

