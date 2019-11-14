Nikki Haley: ‘Whistleblowers Should Be Protected’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” former Trump administration U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was quizzed by host Wolf Blitzer about the sanctity of whistleblower laws.

Blitzer asked, “Do you agree with the president that the whistleblower should be named and identified?”

Haley said, “I mean, I believe in whistleblower laws. I think you have to protect a whistleblower, and then I think in turn they have to abide by those laws — the fact they don’t allow any sort of partisan leaking or anything like that to happen. We don’t know that’s happened either, but until then, I do think we should always protect the whistleblower.”

Blitzer said, “So on this issue, you disagree with the president.”

Haley said, “You can call it disagreeing. I think whistleblowers should be protected.”

Blitzer said, “He wants the whistleblower to be named.”

Haley said, “I understand, yep.”

Blitzer asked, “In this area, you believe in the law, to protect the whistleblower?”

Haley replied, “I do. I do believe in the law.”

