Fox Biz’s Kennedy: Trump’s Yovanovitch Tweet Made Him Look Like a ‘Big Dumb Baby’

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Five” Fox Business host Kennedy said President Donald Trump’s tweet about former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during her public testimony made him look like a “big dumb baby.”

Kennedy said, “Should the president be tweeting at her mid-hearing? No, it makes him look like a big dumb baby.”

She added, “And he makes her look like a victim and if he’d just let it go, the last two days of hearings and testimony would’ve been a snoozefest.”

