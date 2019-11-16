Judge Jeanine: Dems ‘So Stupid’ When a Crime Doesn’t Fit, They Move to Another One

During her Saturday “Opening Statement,” Jeanine Pirro, host of Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” pointed out the persistence of congressional Democrats attempting to tag President Donald Trump with a crime.

Pirro called it an obsession, which was on display by the different efforts used to brand Trump.

“They’re so stupid that every time a crime doesn’t fit, they move to another one,” Pirro said. “Their schizophrenic effort to identify a crime, any crime, is akin to a five-year-old trying to settle on one toy in a giant toy store.”

Pirro went on to point out two of the witnesses that testified before the House Intelligence Committee, Bill Taylor and George Kent, said Ukraine was a valuable strategic partner of the United States. However, she noted that it was under their former boss President Barack Obama that Russia took Crimea from Ukraine, which indicated a contradiction in U.S. foreign policy.

