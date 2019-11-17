Jim Jordan: Dems Tried to Impeach Trump ‘Even Before the Whistleblower Complaint’

On Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, said Democrats have been trying to impeach President Donald Trump “even before the whistleblower complaint was filed.”

Jordan said, “The scary thing is the Democrats have been out to get this president. I was struck by listening to Speaker Pelosi’s comments, her answer to your second question. She used the word impostor. I’m talking about the president of the United States, who 63 million people voted for, who won an Electoral College landslide.”​”And yet these Democrats have been trying to get him- the start of this Congress, Congresswoman Tlaib said she wants to impeach him before any evidence,” he continued. “Five members, think about this— five members of the Democrat- five Democrat members on the Intelligence Committee have voted to move forward with impeachment even before the whistleblower complaint was filed.”

