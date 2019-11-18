Assistant House Speaker Luján: ‘We Hope’ Trump Testifies Before Congress

On Monday’s “MSNBC Live,” Assistant House Speaker Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) expressed hope that President Trump will testify before Congress.

Luján said, “Look, the president has every open opportunity to be before the committee. I’m certainly hopeful that he will. It’s important for the American people to hear the facts surrounding this investigation and the president’s activities, behavior…I think the speaker laid out, very clearly, over the weekend, as she has been consistent with — laying out exactly the opportunities the president has to come before the committee. And so, again, Mr. President, we hope that you will come forward and you’ll testify to the American people.”

