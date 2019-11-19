GOP Sen. Kennedy: Impeachment Proceedings Look Like Kavanaugh Hearing ‘Without the Vagina Hats’

Senator John Kennedy says Democrats "are weaponizing impeachment as a political weapon" in the House's inquiry into whether Trump held up Ukraine aid for a political advantage pic.twitter.com/FwSJjIcTnF

During an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) said that the impeachment hearings look like the hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh “without the vagina hats.”

Kennedy said, “Well, you know what these proceedings look to me like right now? They look like the Kavanaugh hearing without the vagina hats. These are — this is going to be the most partisan — no, strike that, this will be the only partisan impeachment proceeding in the history of the United States. And all Speaker Pelosi and her team are doing is weaponizing impeachment as a political weapon.”

