Ken Starr: Dems Impeachment Push Is ‘Extreme,’ ‘Political’

Tuesday, former Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr weighed in on the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Starr agreed it is “reasonable” to think Trump should not have made the phone call with Zelensky, but said the push to impeach the president over the call is “extreme” and “political.”

“The idea that this is an impeachable offense is, to me, quite extreme. It’s extravagant,” Starr, now a Fox News contributor, told “America’s Newsroom.” It’s certainly not what the founding generation intended. Here we are, 11 months and a few days away from a presidential election. It’s extravagant, it’s political.”

