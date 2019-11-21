Elise Stefanik: Dems Case for Impeachment ‘Crumbling,’ Schiff an ‘Abject Failure’

Thursday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, criticized how Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chair of that committee, conducting the so-called impeachment inquiry proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Stefanik described the impeachment case as “crumbling” and accused Schiff of operating a “regime of secrecy” presiding over the hearings.

“I’ve just focused on the facts,” she said. “And it is clear as every day goes by that Democrats’ case for impeachment is crumbling. Adam Schiff has been an abject failure. And again, the facts remain the same. There was no quid pro quo. And there was no investigation into the Bidens. In fact, the only investigation into Burisma was under the Obama administration.”

“But yet, Adam Schiff continues his regime of secrecy,” Stefanik continued. “And because I have been such an outspoken advocate for the facts, I have been attacked by the Hollywood left, who have dumped millions into supporting my far-left Democratic opponent, which is why I need the American people to step up, donate at FightSchiff.com to help me speak for the American people and my district.”

