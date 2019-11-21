Jordan: Impeachment Is About Establishment, Dems Rejecting the Will of 63 Million Americans

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) offered his speculation on what was next for the so-called impeachment inquiry, which he said was an effort where they made up the rules as they go along, and sometimes do not follows those rules.

The Ohio Republican argued the basis for impeachment was flawed, given what was allegedly expected by President Donald Trump from the Ukrainians was never delivered and dismissed the notion the impeachment push was about a “quid pro quo.”

“So this idea that there was a this for that, a quid for quo — a quid pro quo didn’t happen,” Jordan said. “And yet they continue to say, oh, oh, but this is impeachable. This is not about that at all, Bret. This is — this is about they have never accepted the will of the American people, when 63 million Americans, in an Electoral College landslide, said, we’re going to send Donald Trump to Washington shake that town up.”

“And the establishment here, and particularly the Democrats, have never accepted that,” he added. “And they’re going to do whatever it takes, Mueller report, FBI investigation, dossier, or now this, whatever it takes to try to get him out. That’s what this is really about.”

