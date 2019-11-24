FNC’s Wallace to GOP Sen. Kennedy on Ukraine’s 2016 Election Meddling: ‘It Was Russia’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Chris Wallace attempted to correct Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) after he said it was possible Ukraine could have “also” interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

After playing a clip of former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill testifying it is a “fictional narrative” that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election, Wallace asked, “Senator Kennedy, who do you believe was responsible for hacking the DNC and Clinton campaign computers, their emails? Was it Russia or Ukraine?”

Kennedy replied, “I don’t know,” “Nor do you, nor do any of us, nor do any of us. Mrs. Hill —”

Wallace said, “Well, let me just interrupt to say the entire intelligence community says it was Russia.”

Kennedy said, “Right, but it could also be Ukraine. I’m not saying that I know one way or the other. I’m saying that Mrs. Hill is entitled to her opinion, but no rebuttal evidence was allowed to be offered.”

He added, “Republicans in the House wanted to call a witness, a DNC political operative who lobbied the Ukrainian Embassy to be involved, to get involved in the 2016 election. We don’t know if Ukraine did that, we don’t know to what extent because they won’t let the president offer his evidence. And that’s why I’ll say once again, the absence of evidence is not the evidence of absence if you’re not allowed to call your own witnesses,” the senator complained.

