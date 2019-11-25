Dem Rep. Speier Calls for Ethics Investigation into Nunes ‘if He Was on a Political Errand for the President’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) called for an investigation into accusations that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) met with a former Ukraine prosecutor in attempt to get dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Speier also said if Nunes is found guilty, he should be “forced” to pay back the Treasury for “what was a purely political activity.”

“I think there certainly is a potential – if it’s true – a potential ethics inquiry that needs to take place,” Speier told host Andrea Mitchell. “If he was on a political errand for the president, that was using taxpayer funds inappropriately, and he should be investigated by the Ethics Committee and he should be forced to repay the Treasury of the money that was spent for what was a purely political activity.”

