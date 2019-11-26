Coons: ‘Disheartening’ that There Won’t Be Votes to Remove Trump in Senate

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that he will weigh the evidence in front of him if there is a trial of President Trump in the Senate, and that he finds it “disheartening” that there do not appear to be the votes to remove the president if the case comes to the Senate.

Coons said, “Well, as a senator, the pledge I’m going to take is to weigh all the evidence in front of me. So far, I haven’t seen any evidence that’s exculpatory, that would explain the president’s perspective. That’s why I hope he does testify, or that he does have his secretary of State or acting OMB director — or chief of staff, excuse me, testify. I haven’t seen any evidence that gives the president’s side or that explains his conduct as anything other than inappropriate. From what I’ve heard publicly and privately, I don’t think there will be the votes to remove him if this does come to an impeachment trial in the Senate, and to me, that’s disheartening. Because it removes guardrails on presidential misconduct.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett