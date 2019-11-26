Dem Rep. Lawrence: I Want the Senate to Vote on Censuring Trump, Not on Removal

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) stated that she wants the House to impeach President Trump, but she wants the Senate to vote on censuring the president rather than removing him.

Lawrence said, “I have been on the record since 2017. I was one of the first to sign on to Representative Green’s resolution for impeachment. I have not wavered from that, but the discussion was, will the Republicans in the Senate go through and impeach the president? There seems to be no giving in that. But the thing that keeps me awake and troubles me and what I was talking about is that there is actually a movement to [absolve] the president of any wrongdoing. We cannot afford that to happen.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “So, you’re saying you want the House to impeach and you support that, but in the Senate, instead of possibly absolving him, you’d rather they not vote on remove or not remove, that they…censure him in the Senate?”

Lawrence responded, “Yes.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett