Kamala Harris on Buttigieg’s LGBTQ, African-American Comparisons: Experienced Civil Rights Advocates Know ‘We Don’t Compare Struggles’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said her opponent South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg comparing the struggles of the LGBTQ community to that of African-Americans was not something someone would do who has been “active in the civil rights community for a long time.”

When asked about Buttigieg’s comments at the last debate, Harris said, “For those of White House have been active in the civil rights community for a long time, it’s just really well-known that we don’t compare struggles. It is, as I’ve said, it’s not productive. It works against what has always been the strength of the civil rights movement, and that is the coalition building. That is the work that we do recognizing the history and the struggle that each has, not comparing them but knowing that when we are unified around those things that we share in common, we are strong as a movement, and that no one should be made to fight alone.”

She added, “You know, when you’ve been doing this for you work for a while, you know you don’t compare one group fighting for civil rights against another group fighting for civil rights. It’s a statement of fact. It shouldn’t be done. It’s not in the best interests of the coalition and not in the best interests of unifying folks who do, in spite of what may seem to be their differences, have so much more in common than what separates them.”

