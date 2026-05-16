Stephen King: MAGA Must Learn Trump ‘Does Not Care’ Whether Americans Suffer

Horror writer Stephen King is once again lashing out at President Donald Trump, this time warning “MAGA Trumpaholics” that he “does not care” if Americans suffer.

The Pet Sematary author jumped to his often overheated social media profiles to tell Trump supporters that the president doesn’t care about them or anyone else.

“Will you MAGA Trumpaholics never learn?” he said ripping Trump supporters on a Wednesday X post.

“Trump says he doesn’t care “even a little bit” if Americans suffer rising costs. Of course he doesn’t; he can swan around in Air Force One and eat steak and eggs at every meal, if he wants,” King railed.

The rabid anti-Trump writer was spurred to his comments this time after the president spoke about his negotiations with Iran, The Irish Star reported.

When Trump was asked about his motivations and whether the U.S. economy figured into his efforts with the negotiations, he replied, “Not even a little bit. The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran — they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing — we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all.”

The president added that he thinks “every American understands” what he is doing in Iran and is willing to cut him slack on the matter.

Of course, Trump is far from the only U.S. president to insist that Iran can’t have a nuke. Indeed, every president for decades made similar proclamations. However, only Trump has been willing to do anything about it.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston