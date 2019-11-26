MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Rips Tucker Carlson over Russia Comments — ‘He Thinks It’s Funny to Play with Democracies’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline,” anchor Nicolle Wallace criticized Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson.

Last night during a debate on his show Carlson said, “Why do I care what is going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia? And I’m serious. Why do I care? Why shouldn’t I root for Russia, which I am.”

At the end of his show, Carlson said, “Earlier in the show, I noted that I was rooting for Russia in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Of course, I’m joking. I’m only rooting for America. Mocking the obsession with Russia so many on the left have.”

Wallace said, “Oh, you’re being funny for the first time ever. I see.”

She added, “That’s fine, I guess. He’s speaking to who he’s speaking to, and he’s in on a joke with his viewers, and he thinks it’s funny to play with democracies, but they don’t think it’s funny. One thing that came through from two weeks of testimony is that we were toying with a country at war. This wasn’t just extorting a U.S. ally and a pile of foreign aid that would be humanitarian aid that would save lives of children, which is also disgusting and reprehensible. This was toying with military aid for a country at war.”

