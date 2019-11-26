Navarro: ‘Seinfeld Impeachment’ About Nothing, Hindering USMCA

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) instead of pursuing a “Seinfeld impeachment” about nothing.

Navarro said, “So we’ve got the Seinfeld impeachment. It’s about nothing. But one of the biggest casualties so far of Nancy Pelosi has been USMCA. The opportunity cost of not passing that is about 200,000 jobs largely concentrated in the auto industry plus a lot of great relief for dairy farmers in Wisconsin, wheat growers in Kansas. It is one of the best deals ever. It has been sitting on her desk. It is encouraging she is saying it is imminent. Ambassador Robert Lighthizer is ready to go working with them. We should be optimistic. Let’s see what happens.”

He continued, “You can spend your time in Congress investigating or legislating. So far, the Pelosi/Schiff Congress has just burned days and days and days away.”

He added, “The Japanese Parliament and the Mexican Congress are moving faster than Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff. And it is like what’s wrong with that picture? There are only so many legislative days in the calendar, and when you burn them on the Seinfeld impeachment, you’re burning the American people. We have a great opportunity to deliver a great holiday present to our farmers, ranchers, manufacturers, and workers. Come on, Nancy, you can do it.”

