GOP Sen. Capito on Schiff’s Impeachment: ‘Process Has Not Been What Our Founders Wanted’

During an interview that aired on Thursday’s “Special Report,” Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) criticized her counterparts in the House of Representatives’ handling of the impeachment inquiry, specifically House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (R-CA).

Capito called it a “partisan exercise,” but vowed to be “all ears” when it comes to the U.S. Senate.

“I see it as the political blunt instrument that it has been through the entire process,” she said. “When the hearings were private, it was pretty obvious the Democrats were using this as a way to be destructive to President Trump, himself. Then when it comes into the public arena over the past several weeks, I think it has shown itself to again be a very divisive, a very partisan exercise — and very discouraging to the American public. And it will probably be coming over the Senate. I will be a juror, so I’m all ears to figure that out once it comes onto my plate.”

She went on to question Schiff’s tactics.

“I’ll take Adam Schiff in his own words and the seriousness with which he said it — I think he protests too much in his closing statement because he knows that the facts are not there. The president hasn’t been able to defend himself. The process has not been what our founders wanted, not what our rule of law was founded on — but is being used as a divisive, partisan exercise, and it’s not doing justice to our system.”

