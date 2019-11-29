GOP Sen. Cotton on Peace Talks with Taliban: We Need Them to Work with Us

Friday on “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) weighed in on the peace talks with the Taliban, which President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday have been resumed.

Cotton said the Taliban needs to renounce violence, renounce its ties to Al-Qaeda and recognize the government in Kabul as part of its deal.

“Obviously, we’re going to have to have the Taliban be a part of any ultimate political solution in Afghanistan, but we have to remember the Taliban has not renounced violence, it has not renounced its ties to Al-Qaeda or affiliated groups and it has not recognized the government in Kabul,” Cotton outlined. “If they are ready to take those kinds of steps and reach a ceasefire, then that’s something we can make progress on. If they just want to give illusory promise in return for concrete concessions, I don’t think that’s a foundation for a solid peace deal.”

He added, “If they just want to make promises in return for concessions and American withdrawal, then we’re not going to have a long-lasting peace.”

